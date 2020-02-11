|
|
Patrick McNally, 71, of Eau Claire, passed away due to pancreatic cancer on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, surrounded by his family and friends.
Pat was born in Racine, WI on June 21, 1948, a son of Charles and Jean (Dyer) McNally. He attended Park High School in Racine. After moving to Eau Claire, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he was on the wrestling team. Pat married Susan Oesterreicher on June 17, 1972, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Durand, WI. Pat worked at the City of Eau Claire Police Department until his retirement in 2003 as Chief of Police.
Pat was dedicated to his family; making their loves his. His support to family was endless. Pat took on coaching roles for his children, traveled for Special Olympics and wrestling and was always the biggest fan in the arena. Unconditional love was the only love he knewâ€¦while he devoted his attention to his family and Susan was the absolute love of his life, Pat found time for himself of the golf course. He loved the sport and the friendships garnered on the golf course.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Rachel McNally; son, Kyle (Kristie) McNally; grandchildren, Evan, Callahan, and Kaitlyn; brother, Michael (Christine) McNally; and sister, Kate (David) Storm. He is also survived by many loved step-siblings, nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Eau Claire Adult Special Olympics, 2505 Beverly Hills Dr. Eau Claire, WI 54701
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Newman Parish at the Ecumenical Religious Center, 110 Garfield Ave. in Eau Claire, with Father Dan Oudenhoven officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Lenmark-Gosmrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire and again one hour prior to the service at the Newman Parish. Inurnment will held at a later date in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Druand, WI. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. Numbers 6:24-26
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020