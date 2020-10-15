Paul Franz

Paul Delano Franz, 87, of Elk Mound, passed away in Mesa, Arizona on Friday, September 18, 2020, with his family and friends by his side. Paul was born on April 12, 1933, in Sidney, Montana, to Otto and Myrtle Franz. Paul married Eula (Jackson) on May 28, 1955, at the Lutheran Church in Greenwood, WI.

Paul owned and operated Paul's General Service in Elk Mound for many years and enjoyed working on cars. He also started the first 24/7 wrecker service in the Elk Mound area. Paul spent his winters in Arizona enjoying his many friendships and summers in Elk Mound enjoying time with his children, grandchildren and many friends. You could find Paul at his local restaurant enjoying coffee daily with his friends in the Elk Mound, WI and Mesa, AZ area. Additionally, he was a member of the American Legion and the Indianhead Car Club where he loved to show his numerous cars. Paul and his wife Eula enjoyed traveling and had several memorable vacations including special trips to Montana, Arizona and Alaska with good friends.

Paul is survived by his children, Perry (Luann), Rick (Judy), Randy (Heidi) and son-in-law Brian Grogan, his sister Virginia (Richard) Acker and brother Doug (Joyce) Franz. His grandchildren: Laura Franz, Ryan Franz, Joanna Franz, Brittany (Ryan) Mara , Bridgette Franz, Jake Grogan, Liz Grogan, Ben Grogan, Lilly Franz and Great Grandchild Myles Mara. Many nieces and nephews and his good friend and companion, Carolyn Chandler from Arizona who helped Paul tremendously through his final years.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents Otto and Myrtle, his beloved wife, Eula, his daughter Peggy Grogan, his sisters Alice Verhulst and Alvina Franz.

Private services will be held at Barum Cemetery in Elk Mound township.

Paul pic-1.pdf





