Paul Hoff passed away peacefully in the early morning of April 1, 2020 at Lyngblomsten Care Center in St. Paul, MN with family by his side. He was 86.
Paul spent his childhood filled with outdoor adventure, attended a one-room schoolhouse for eighth-grade, and graduated from his high school as salutatorian. He attended St. Olaf College where he met his future wife and love of his life, Jennett. While there, he trapped enough mink and muskrats one Fall to pay for a full year of room, board, and college tuition. After graduation, he spent over a year in Germany in the military and returned to the U.S. to renew his studies and then begin his career as a public school teacher.
He married Jennett with whom he had four children. Family life included countless fishing trips and canoeing in Northern Wisconsin. Paul was also a steadfast support and photographer for Jennett's Suzuki Talent Education music program in Eau Claire.
In addition to his seemingly limitless outdoor interests, Paul was a strong advocate of human rights and progressive ideals. He was active in his local community organizing for OPS (Outdoor Pool Support), serving as a group coordinator of the Eau Claire chapter of Amnesty International, and delivering Meals on Wheels for many years.
Paul is survived by his four children, five grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Jennett (Swanson) Hoff, his parents, Rev. Ernest and Gladys Hoff, and his sister Marilyn (Hoff) Freeze.
A celebration of life may be held at a later date after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Memorial remembrances may be directed to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036), Amnesty International USA (PO Box 98233 Washington, DC 20077-7014), Sierra Club Foundation (2101 Webster St Suite 1250 Oakland, CA 94612), Bread for the World (425 3rd Street SW, Suite 1200, Washington, DC 20024), or Meals on Wheels America (1550 Crystal Dr. , Suite 1004, Arlington, VA 22202)
