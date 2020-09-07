Paul Johnson

Paul Martin Johnson left for his next adventure on June 29, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1982 to Mark & Karen (Sommer) Johnson in Stanley, WI. He died in New Orleans, LA from natural causes related to chronic alcoholism. While his addiction to alcohol informed many of his decisions, it did not define him. He continued to be the same kind, generous, and intelligent individual that we all knew. He was a voracious reader and as a small child, he honed his artistic skills drawing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Although his artistic talents continued to develop, those amazing early sketches by a preschooler showed tremendous promise. Paul was an amazing big brother to Craig and mourned Craig deeply after his death.

Paul was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Stanley and was a Cub Scout and then a Boy Scout. He played trombone in the SBHS band as well as guitar with friends in a garage band. Paul graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School in 2001 and went on to attend UW-Eau Claire, graduating with honors in 2006. In 2004, while attending UW-EC, Paul spent a semester in Latvia, giving him the opportunity to travel to places he had read about in history books. Paul was particularly interested in WWI and WWII and wrote a capstone paper on battle fatigue (PTSD) that is still used as an example by his professors today. His love of history continued and was a favorite topic of books and movies.

Paul first spent time in New Orleans in 2006, volunteering after Hurricane Katrina. As a historian, Paul loved to meet new people and hear their stories, usually befriending them in the process. New Orleans was, for Paul, a hotbed of interesting people and interesting stories and the city easily captured his imagination. Paul got to visit with tourists and residents from all over the world, enjoying the artistic and intellectual culture. He loved all the people he met in the French Quarter, comparing it to traveling, only cheaper.

While he occasionally returned to Wisconsin, it was not long before he would move back to New Orleans. Paul found his community there and was known for his big heart, integrity, and calm nature. His nickname "The Librarian" was due to sharing books and knowledge with anyone and everyone. He is deeply missed both here in Wisconsin and his adopted home in Louisiana.

Paul is survived by his father, Mark Johnson of Stanley, WI and his mother, Karen Johnson of Eau Claire, WI. He is further survived by his godparents, Aunt Jane & Edward Kyle, Colgate, WI; Aunts Marilyn (Jorge) Rincon, Jeanne (Russell) Donovan of Sheboygan, WI, Judith Sommer, Athens, GA and his uncles Ronald (Cori) Sommer, Cleveland, WI and Dennis Sommer, Elkhart Lake, WI, 17 cousins and their children. He was preceded in death by his brother, Craig N Johnson; grandparents Nordahl & Irene Johnson and Marvin & Bernice Sommer, his aunt, Sandra Hazuga and his cousin, Sheila Sommer.

Paul's ashes were interred at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanley, WI after a small graveside service on August 29th. Memorials received are being used to place more little libraries in his old neighborhood and stocking them with books and toiletries. This was something Paul used to do.

Rest in peace Paul, we will see you and Craig in Heaven.







