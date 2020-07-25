Paulette Hartman

Paulette M. Hartman, age 73, passed away on July 24, 2020 at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer. She was born July 15, 1947 in Chippewa Falls to Paul E. and Dolores (Liberatore) Hartman.
She is survived by her children: James (Patti) Cowell of Strum, Jeffrey Cowell of Eau Claire, Theresa (Tony Fritze) Cowell of Gilmanton, Tamara (Todd) Larson of Strum and Jeremy Cowell of New Auburn; siblings: James (Ivy) Hartman of Eau Claire and Patricia (Michael) Bertrand of Chippewa Falls; numerous grand and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister: MaryLou Bruehling.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family.