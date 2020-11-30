Peter Joseph Andriacchi, 74, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the veterans hospital in Madison, WI where he was in hospice care.
Pete was born to the late Bruno and Elaine (Hetzel) Andriacchi and was raised in Marquette, Michigan. He graduated from Bishop Baraga High School and went on to attend St. Norbert College. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War where he was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.
Pete lived in Eau Claire, WI for over 25 years where he raised his two children and was actively involved with the youth hockey program throughout the 80s-90s. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed retirement life in Michigan and Florida with his late wife Linda and their dog Shelby. He was truly a very kind and loving man who will be greatly missed.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Linda (Reith) Andriacchi. He is survived by his children, Nick (Anne Altstatt) Andriacchi of Madison, WI, Kristen (Peter Mellows) Andriacchi of Lincoln, England; stepdaughter Amy (Doug) Reister of Holland, MI; grandchildren Joshua, Kaitlyn, Abigayle, all of Holland, MI; brother Paul (Dani) Andriacchi of Lawton, MI; sisters Alice (Jim) Hicks of Franklin, WI, Mary (Ray) Travis of Woodridge, IL; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Deceased's Funeral Arrangements No public remembrance is planned at this time due to the current health situation. The family invites you to share memories of Pete on: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/peteandriacchi