Peter Earl Weinberg, MD died after a heroic battle with ALS on 8.19.2020 in Boynton Beach, FL. Born 11.28.1935 in Madison, WI. Preceded in death by parents, Florence Sweet Weinberg (10.16.1906 - 4.1.1999) and Louis Robert Weinberg (4.2.1905 - 9.4.1986) and sister, Charlotte Weinberg Lichtor (8.24.1929 - 11.24.1961), and many other cherished family members. Survived by Judy (Wally Shapiro), Jody Lichtor, David (Mary Beth) Lichtor, Peter (Erin) Lichtor (Joey, Lauren), Brian Lichtor, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also survived by children (with first wife, Dagmar) Bruno, Elsa, and Alexander and widow, Natalie Thorpe Weinberg.

Peter attended Memorial High School and was an accomplished pianist. In 1961, he graduated from UW, School of Medicine & Public Health. He became chief of Neuroradiology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital & Medical School, full professor of radiology and Neuroradiology and senior editor for the American College of Radiology Neuroradiology textbooks. Peter served in the US Army in Anchorage, AK. In the mid 80's, he opened Sclerotherapy practices in Beverly Hills and San Diego, CA, and returned to Chicago to resume neuroradiology until moving to Springfield, IL and then Boca Raton, FL. We cherish his memory and honor a man who lovingly lived a rich and full, wonderful life. Donations may be made to the A.L.S. Association: donations@alsa-national.org







