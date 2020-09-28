1/1
Peter Weinberg M.D.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Earl Weinberg, MD died after a heroic battle with ALS on 8.19.2020 in Boynton Beach, FL. Born 11.28.1935 in Madison, WI. Preceded in death by parents, Florence Sweet Weinberg (10.16.1906 - 4.1.1999) and Louis Robert Weinberg (4.2.1905 - 9.4.1986) and sister, Charlotte Weinberg Lichtor (8.24.1929 - 11.24.1961), and many other cherished family members. Survived by Judy (Wally Shapiro), Jody Lichtor, David (Mary Beth) Lichtor, Peter (Erin) Lichtor (Joey, Lauren), Brian Lichtor, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also survived by children (with first wife, Dagmar) Bruno, Elsa, and Alexander and widow, Natalie Thorpe Weinberg.
Peter attended Memorial High School and was an accomplished pianist. In 1961, he graduated from UW, School of Medicine & Public Health. He became chief of Neuroradiology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital & Medical School, full professor of radiology and Neuroradiology and senior editor for the American College of Radiology Neuroradiology textbooks. Peter served in the US Army in Anchorage, AK. In the mid 80's, he opened Sclerotherapy practices in Beverly Hills and San Diego, CA, and returned to Chicago to resume neuroradiology until moving to Springfield, IL and then Boca Raton, FL. We cherish his memory and honor a man who lovingly lived a rich and full, wonderful life. Donations may be made to the A.L.S. Association: donations@alsa-national.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved