1/1
Phyllis Frueh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis M. Frueh, 92, of Altoona, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire surrounded by family. Phyllis, daughter of Harry and Hilga (Wesley) Dalkie, was born on January 4, 1928 in Fairchild, Wisconsin. She was educated at Fairchild Elementary and graduated from Fairchild High School in 1946.
She was united in marriage to John Frueh on Aug. 5, 1947, at St. John's Catholic Church in Fairchild. The couple began their life together in Marshfield before moving back to Fairchild in 1952. She was employed as the Office Manager for the Tri-County News in Osseo for forty-seven years before retiring in 2008.
The family moved to Altoona in 1968, where she lived until failing health this summer required the care she received at Heritage Court Memory Care. In addition to their home in Altoona, the Frueh family spent many memorable times at their cabin on Lake Eau Claire.
Phyllis was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altoona where she enjoyed volunteering at Bingo. She looked forward to all of the holidays in order to decorate her house, both inside and outside, and spending time with family. She was an avid Packers fan and loved to host Sunday football parties.
Phyllis will be dearly missed by her 2 sons, Rick and Elizabeth Frueh of Hager City, Gary Frueh of Eau Claire; 2 daughters, Cindy and Perry Danielson of Hastings, MN, Connie and Tom Werlein of Altoona; 5 grandchildren, Ericka Frueh, Perry (Eva) Frueh, Jessica (Thomas) Hill, Jason Werlein and Aaron Frueh; 5 great grandchildren, Marie and Ben Frueh, Taelyn and Reign Werlein and Raider Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John; daughter Bonnie; grandchildren, Kristi Frueh, Adrian Frueh and Jonathan Frueh; sisters Dorothy Bauch and Deloris Kittelson.
A visitation will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altoona from 10:00 to 12:00 on Friday, October 23, 2020 followed by Mass at 12:00. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
312 S Stone St
Augusta, WI 54722
(715) 286-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved