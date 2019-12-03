|
Phyllis R. Knudtson, 90, of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Oakwood Health Services.
Phyllis was born to William and Bernice (Christenson) Stivers on July 21, 1929 in Wisconsin. She was united in marriage to LaVern Knudtson on July 28, 1948 in Eau Claire. She enjoyed collecting dolls and making clothes for them. Phyllis loved reading, sewing, crocheting, needle point and crafting. She enjoyed selling her crafts at craft shows.
Phyllis is survived by her children: David Knudtson, Lori (Don) Kaveney, James Knudtson, Kari (Wayne Rindahl) Hazelton, and John (Cindy) Knudtson; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and brothers William (JoAnn) Stivers and Robert (Gail) Stivers. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband LaVern, sons William (Sandy) and Michael Knudtson; daughter-in-law Mary Knudtson; grandchildren Travis and Eric Knudtson, great-grandson Cory Brummond, and sister Bernice Jepson.
A memorial service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019