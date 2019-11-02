|
|
Phyllis A. Laursen, 87, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019, at Heritage Court Memory Care, Eau Claire.
Phyllis was born February 15, 1932, to Arthur and Rosalie Bergh. They lived in the rural Mondovi area and later moved to Ferry Street in Eau Claire. This is where she met her future husband, Theodore Laursen, as he lived across the street. Ted and Phyllis were married December 17, 1955, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Phyllis completed two years of college while working at Penney's. She was a playground supervisor for many years at Little Red Elementary School. Her real passion was always architecture and Interior Design, at which she excelled and passed this love on to all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Ted; son, Chris (Lisa) of Wabasha, MN; daughter, Robin (Lynn) of Inver Grove Heights, MN; four grandchildren, Meghan of Rochester, MN, Collin of Dallas, TX, Jacquelyn of Eau Claire, and Macey of Inver Grove Heights; brother, Larry (Diane) Bergh; niece, Sheri; nephew, Ryan (Theresa) Bergh.
Her family is grateful for the care given at Heritage Court Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main Street, Eau Claire, with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Spirit Lutheran Church.
