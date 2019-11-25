|
Phyllis Helen Menzner-Kass, minutes before turning 94 years old, completed her mission on earth. She decided to throw her leg brace away and celebrate her 94th birthday somewhere other than this physical realmâ€¦ soaring high and free of all physical boundaries and limitations. In her own wordsâ€¦ "On November 6, 2019 I finally completed my mission on planet Earth. It was a joyous and oft times a challenging journey. I tried to use my challenges and failures to propel me forward toward my goals as I said yes to life. As I retire from this earthly life, I look forward to a reunion with family and friends that I haven't seen in a long time. My long departed loving husband Bob, Philip and Cele Menzner, my parents, to whom I was born on November 7, 1925, my departed siblings Nita (Linita Menzner-McDonald), Bud (Philip Menzner) and Bob (Robert Menzner), my grandson Sean (Sean Kass) and my many dear friends and relatives. Life was good to me for almost 94 years. I leave my greatest creations Bob, Tom and Nancy who survived me along with my grandchildren Victoria, Sean (departed), Sarah and Robyn." With the transition of Phyllis Helen Menzner-Kass we celebrate a life well spent.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019