Phyllis Peterson
Phyllis Mae (Olson) Peterson, 95, of Colfax, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020, at Bloomer Hospital.
Phyllis was born on July 24, 1924, to Melvin and Ella Olson in the town of Grant. She graduated from Colfax High School. On June 7, 1947, Phyllis married Clifford Peterson at the Lutheran Church Parsonage.
Phyllis was always ready to travel to nearby thrift sales and recycle shops. She loved getting into a serious game of zilch with family members and won those games more than we can count! She loved her family and had more than a hand in helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her cookie jar was seldom empty, as she thoroughly enjoyed having company for coffee and treats. She was a lifetime member of Holden Lutheran Church.
Phyllis is survived by three children, Pamela Arntson, Jeffrey (Kaaren) Peterson, and Craig (Terri) Peterson; eight grandsons, Chad (Lori) Arntson, Brady (Deanna) Arntson, Clint (Amy) Peterson, Lee (Angela) Moulton, Colin (Lindsey) Peterson, Casey (Kari Knutson) Peterson, Ted Fossum and Michael Fossum; and several adoring great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Clifford; sisters, Margie (Tom) Hill and Shirley (Don) Paff; and son-in-law, John Arntson.
Private graveside services will be held at Holden Lutheran Cemetery, town of Grant, with Sampson Funeral Home assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
