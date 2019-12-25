|
|
Phyllis J. (Knudtson) Radle, died peacefully at home surrounded by her daughters.
She was born to Selmer O. Knudtson and Bernice (Nelson) Knudtson-Fanter on December 26, 1931 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Phyllis was a homemaker and as her children grew older worked at Armours Meat Packing for 11 years. Phyllis and Herman liked to travel the United States and spent 18 years lving the winters in Sun City, Arizona. Phyllis also enjoyed playing cards with her family.
Survivors include two daughters, Donna (Greg) Lampman and Jane (Roger) Lecheler; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Radle; also her grandchildren, Heather (Tony) McDonald, Heath (Carrie) Lampman, Rich (Krys) Lecheler, Travis (Emily) Lecheler, Valarie (Jason) Bauer and Jessica (Kurt) Noyes; nine great-grandchildren, Kayla, Alexis, Gabriel, Ethan, Treston, Kieran, Brooklyn, Jocelyn and Madelyn; brothers, Edward Knudtson and Arthur (Florence) Knudtson; sisters, Beatrice (William) Tumm and Ione Anderson; sister-in-law, Karen Radle; and brother-in-laws, Peter Tumm and Alvin Cheever.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman Radle; son, Gordon Radle; sisters, Virginia Tumm, Edna Cheever and Lois Knudtson; sisters-in-law, Helen (Joseph) Bauer, Lucian (Antony) Bauer, Clarice (Patrick) Bauer and Darlene Knudston; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Radle.
Visitation will be at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 30th with a Prayer Service at 2 p.m. and a luncheon immediately after. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019