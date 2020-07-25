Quin Suckow

Quin William Suckow, age 50, of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home.
He was born May 5, 1970 in Menomonie, WI to William and Jerene (Stratton) Suckow. He was raised in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1988. Quin enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard Co. A, 1-Bn, 128 Inf. on Sept. 17, 1988 and served until Jan. 16. 1999.
In September 2003, Quin married Catherine Asher. To this union one son Levi was born on Nov. 4, 2005, the apple of his father's eye. They later divorced.
Quin worked for Halverson Bros. Plumbing completing his Journeyman Sheet Metal/HVAC program. He worked at Prime Mechanical from 1999 to 2004 and from 2004 until 2014 he had his own business, Pro Tech Service LLC. He then worked at CH2M Hill in Alaska from Jan. 2014 until Dec. 2016.
Quin loved going to the cabin up north, hunting, fishing and anything that had to do with the outdoors. His son, Levi was his hunting and fishing sidekick. He was Levi's role model, someone Levi held in high regard and looked up to. Quin was especially proud of building his own home and enjoyed the time he spent building it with family, friends and especially his dad. He was also a gourmet chef and loved to smoke or barbeque almost anything and he also enjoyed baking. Quin will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Quin is survived by his son Levi; his parents, Bill and Jerene Suckow; his sisters, Holly (Eric) Vanasse of Spring Valley, WI and Heidi (Raul Garza) Suckow of Phoenix, AZ; uncle Tom Suckow (Edna); aunts, Sue Gilbert, Joanne Bess and Barbara Brightsman; Levi's mother Catherine Asher; a very special friend Leslie Doane; as well cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; uncles and aunt, Bob Bess, John Stratton, Emil Brightsman, Nancy Suckow and Jeff Gilbert.
A private memorial service will be held for family. Military honors will be conducted by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com