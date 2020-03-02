|
R. Howard Fehr, 91, of Eau Claire, passed away February 27, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
He was born on August 24, 1928, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to George and Janie Fehr, the youngest of three sons. Howard married Doris Larson on September 6, 1952, in Stillwater, MN, a union that brought them six children. Doris preceded Howard in death on July 26, 2019.
Howard graduated from high school in Salt Lake City, then continued his education at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minnesota. He attended the Augustana Seminary in Rock Island, Illinois with his internships in Kansas City and Texas. Howard was ordained as a Lutheran pastor on June 20, 1954. He served parishes at Bethel Lutheran Cedarville, Michigan; Zion Lutheran, Allenville, Michigan; Immanuel Lutheran in Eau Claire; Christ the Servant, Waukesha, Wisconsin; First Lutheran in Iron Mountain, Michigan; Bethlehem Lutheran, Florence, Wisconsin; Sabylund Lutheran, Stockholm, Wisconsin, and Independence Lutheran, Independence, Wisconsin. Following his retirement from Sabylund Lutheran, he also served as Visitation Pastor at Grace Lutheran and St. John's Lutheran, both in Eau Claire. He stayed active with Bible studies several times a week, both participating and leading the studies.
Howard loved music and played his violin throughout his life at many church and community events, including playing for his fellow residents at Heritage Assisted Living this past fall and winter. He sang with several barbershop quartets and church choirs over the years.
Howard is survived by his children, Timothy (Gay) Fehr, Rebecca (Fred) Edenburn, David Fehr, Mary (David) Mantei, Peter (Renee) Fehr, and Karen (Steve) Zurcher; sisters-in-law, Ruth Fehr, Janet (Joel) Grove, and Marcia Kalarites; brother-in-law Melvyn (Carol) Larson; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Raymond and Russell Fehr; and grandson, Derek Fehr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3214 Golf Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 on Saturday, March 7, at 4 P.M. Family and friends may visit from 3 P.M. until the time of service. A light meal will follow in Luther Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020