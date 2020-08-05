Rae A. Swenson, 84, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020, and while under the care of Mayo Hospice.
She was born April 20, 1936, to Selma and Noble Ekern. She graduated from Tomah High School in 1954, and then attended St. Francis School of Nursing. She began working in the hospital in Mankato, MN where she met Johann "Swede" Swenson. They were married on March 25, 1959.
Rae was a registered nurse, working in different doctor's offices, hospitals, and nursing homes throughout her career. In 1994 she retired from nursing.
She was a faithful member and enjoyed volunteering for activities at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls. She was an avid reader and lover of crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and the show Seinfeld.
Rae will be dearly missed by her husband of 61 years, Swede of Chippewa Falls; daughter, Shari (Jamie) Barney of Livingston, MT; sons, Parry (Sandy) of Plymouth, MN and Brady (Katrin) of Schwabisch Hall, Germany; grandchildren, JJ (Kristin) and Johanna Rae Barney, Kallan, Lauren, and Kristen Swenson, and Sky, Lark Johann, and Kailani Rae Swenson; sisters, Merry Lee (Dennis) Oestreich and Carolyn Schroeder; brother-in-law, Dean Swenson; sister-in-law, Arlene Swenson; and cousin, Art Hanson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and all aunts, uncles, and cousins except for Art Hanson.
A special thank you to the wonderful, caring team of doctors and nurses at Mayo Clinic and Home Health and Hospice.
A memorial service to celebrate Rae's life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 7 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Karen Behling of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church officiating. The service will be live streamed & webcasted on the funeral home website at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Rae-Swenson
.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
Following the service, all are welcome to join the family for light refreshments and fellowship at Irvine Park at the Knights of Pythias shelter just inside the Bridgewater St. entrance.
The family requests all attending to social distance. Masks are mandatory and will be available.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Irvine Park Band Shell Benches, Mayo Hospice, Boys and Girls Club of the Chippewa Falls, or donor's choice.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com
.