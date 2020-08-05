1/1
Rae Swenson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rae A. Swenson, 84, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020, and while under the care of Mayo Hospice.
She was born April 20, 1936, to Selma and Noble Ekern. She graduated from Tomah High School in 1954, and then attended St. Francis School of Nursing. She began working in the hospital in Mankato, MN where she met Johann "Swede" Swenson. They were married on March 25, 1959.
Rae was a registered nurse, working in different doctor's offices, hospitals, and nursing homes throughout her career. In 1994 she retired from nursing.
She was a faithful member and enjoyed volunteering for activities at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls. She was an avid reader and lover of crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and the show Seinfeld.
Rae will be dearly missed by her husband of 61 years, Swede of Chippewa Falls; daughter, Shari (Jamie) Barney of Livingston, MT; sons, Parry (Sandy) of Plymouth, MN and Brady (Katrin) of Schwabisch Hall, Germany; grandchildren, JJ (Kristin) and Johanna Rae Barney, Kallan, Lauren, and Kristen Swenson, and Sky, Lark Johann, and Kailani Rae Swenson; sisters, Merry Lee (Dennis) Oestreich and Carolyn Schroeder; brother-in-law, Dean Swenson; sister-in-law, Arlene Swenson; and cousin, Art Hanson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and all aunts, uncles, and cousins except for Art Hanson.
A special thank you to the wonderful, caring team of doctors and nurses at Mayo Clinic and Home Health and Hospice.
A memorial service to celebrate Rae's life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 7 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with the Rev. Karen Behling of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church officiating. The service will be live streamed & webcasted on the funeral home website at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/Rae-Swenson.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
Following the service, all are welcome to join the family for light refreshments and fellowship at Irvine Park at the Knights of Pythias shelter just inside the Bridgewater St. entrance.
The family requests all attending to social distance. Masks are mandatory and will be available.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Irvine Park Band Shell Benches, Mayo Hospice, Boys and Girls Club of the Chippewa Falls, or donor's choice.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS
44 E COLUMBIA ST
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729-2521
(715) 723-4649
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PEDERSON-VOLKER FUNERAL CHAPEL LLC - CHIPPEWA FALLS

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved