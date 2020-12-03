1/1
Ralph Sandberg
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Michael Sandberg, age 69, of Eau Claire, WI, formerly of Mondovi, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Mayo Health Systems in Eau Claire, WI. He was born December 4, 1950 in Wabasha, MN; son of Martin and Gertrude (Haugen) Sandberg.
He graduated from the Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Delavan, WI. On May 27, 1978 he married Kathy Dregney at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi.
Ralph worked various jobs. He enjoyed working on small engines. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, boat rides, shooting pool and dancing. Ralph was a jokester who was always pulling pranks on people.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy of Eau Claire; son, Gary Lamb (fiancÃ©, Pam Teigen) of Mondovi; two grandsons, Brett Lamb and Derrick (Bonnie Quimby) Lamb; sisters, Mavis Thelen, Clarice (Duane) Gray, Yvonne (Jerald) Johnson, Lenette Sandberg, Bonnie (Maynard) Klueckman, Faye Severson, Rhonda (Tom) Segerstrom; brothers, Lyle (Joanie) Sandberg, Jack (Pam) Sandberg, and Jerry (Shirley) Sandberg; sisters-in-law, Joyce Sandberg, Connie (Fernando) Serrano; brothers-in-law, Jim (Sara) Dregney, Joe (Pam) Dregney; special great-niece Bryanna Reidt; many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Gertrude (Haugen) Sandberg; siblings, David Sandberg, Allen Sandberg, Violet Beebe, Martin Sandberg.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi. A Memorial service for the immediate family will be at 2:00 pm followed with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Mondovi. To express on-line condolences visit, obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.
Face masks and social distancing are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home - Mondovi
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home - Mondovi
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Burial
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home - Mondovi
465 W. Main St.
Mondovi, WI 54755
1~715~926~3630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home - Mondovi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved