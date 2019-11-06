|
Randy Ovaska, 71, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Thursday, October 10th, 2019 in Oklahoma City, OK while vacationing out west with his wife, Paula. They were touring with a wonderful group of people out west to many state national parks and the balloon fiesta in Albuquerque, NM. They were celebrating their 48th anniversary on October 23rd, 2019.
Randy was born May 27th, 1948 in Ashland, WI. Randy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was employed with X-CEL Energy for 33 years in the management department. He retired in 2005. After retirement, he spent his time hunting and fishing with his son, Michael, and his many friends in Canada and salmon fishing in Algoma. Many fun times were spent with his son and wife up north at their summer place in Marengo, WI. Many games of cribbage were played which he really enjoyed. Randy was a member of Sunrise Exchange Club of Eau Claire for the last 7 years and was a very active member. The exchange club promotes American programs and its national project is prevention of child abuse. Randy was also pack leader for Cub Scout pack 92, as well as troop leader for Boy Scouts troop 92.
Randy will be dearly missed. He was a wonderful husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Paula; son, Michael and future daughter-in-law, Stephanie McGavin; sister, Karen Ovaska of Ashland, WI; brother, Al Ovaska of Kenosha; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Toivo and Irene; and brothers, Ronald and Ryan Ovaska.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday November 2nd at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona). Friends and family can call from 10:00 AM until time of service. Pastor Patrick Patterson will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sunrise Exchange Club of Eau Claire and the Am Vets.
Burial will be at a later date in spring up north in Highbridge, WI.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019