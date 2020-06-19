Raymond Asher

Raymond L. Asher age 94, formerly of Elmwood, passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020, at Deerfield Gables in New Richmond.
Ray was born September 15, 1925, at home in Red Cedar, Wisconsin. He was the son of Arthur and Anna (Sabelko) Asher and grew up in that area. Ray moved with his family in March of 1942 to the Farm Hill area, rural Elmwood. Ray married Bernadine "Bing" Hartung, the love of his life, May 3, 1949 in Menomonie. They purchased the family dairy farm from Ray's parents near Elmwood in an area called Farm Hill. Together they farmed for nearly 40 years and raised five children.
Farming was Ray's life, he spent 73 years living and farming at Farm Hill, expanding the farm from 80 acres to 400 acres. Ray also helped Bing garden and maintain the beauty of the farm.
Ray received an accordion from his parents at an early age and began a lifelong love of music. Ray played in band with his brothers, playing for wedding dances, family "get togethers" and at nursing homes in the area. Ray cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ray was an active member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elmwood and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Ray is survived by his five children, Patricia (Steve) Werner, Ken (Rita) Asher, Julie (Jerry) Cognetta, Cheryl (Steve) Spicer, Bob (Karina) Asher; 17 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; a brother, Leonard (Lorraine) Asher of Menomonie, sister-in-law, Clara (Alva) Leech of Hudson; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Bing in 2019, and two brothers, Edward and John.
Due to Covid 19 the family will have a private burial service at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery-Farm Hill, rural Elmwood. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.