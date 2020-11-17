1/1
Raymond Burgess
Bloomer - Raymond L. Burgess, age 84, passed away at MCHS in Bloomer on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. He was born Nov. 18, 1935 in Eau Claire to Clifford and Mildred (Lewis) Burgess. He was married to Judith Anderson in 1956 and Patricia Fanetti in 1999. Ray owned and operated Bloomer Quality Egg for many years and was a dedicated volunteer for the Bloomer Fire Department. He was a true outdoorsman who spent many hours hunting, fishing, being at his cabin up north and elk hunting out west. He was known for his delicious charcoal chicken and loved spending time with his family, friends and his dogs, Sassy and Shayenne.
He is survived by his significant other, Kristine Cole; children, Tim (Liz), Tammy, Terri, Tory (Lori), Ted (Kris), Tony (Josanne) and Ty (Lisa); sisters, Jane Woodruff, Phyllis (Neil) Schlough, Juanita Thompson and Susan (James) Eder; 19 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mildred; wives, Judy and Patricia; son, Tommy Burgess; brothers, Melvin, Clifford Jr., Cameron and Peter; and sisters, Bonnie and Marilyn.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Please observe social distancing and CDC guidelines. A private Mass will be celebrated at a later date with burial in the North Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
