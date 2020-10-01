Raymond Mikesell

Raymond E. Mikesell, age 91, of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
He was born March 14, 1929 in Eau Claire, WI to Landis and Florence (Isham) Mikesell. Ray attended Hillard Grade School in Eleva, WI and Mondovi High School. As a teen he worked on a thrashing crew in MN.
On Dec. 21, 1947, Ray married Kathryn Bastin in Downers Grove, IL.
Ray worked as a cheese maker at Teegarden Cheese Factory and purchased a couple can milk routes. After leaving the cheese factory, he worked part time for Hansen Electric Motor Repair. Ray and his wife moved to Rice Lake and bought Curriers Motel. While there Ray also had tank milk routes to Barron Creamery, Rice Lake Creamery and Jim Falls Dairy. In 1980 they sold the motel and returned to Menomonie. After selling the milk routes Ray worked full time for Owen Hansen, buying out the motor repair shop when Owen retired. Ray operated the shop until retiring in 1992.
In 1984 Ray bought his first apartment building, starting Mikesell Apts., eventually acquiring seven buildings.
Ray and his wife spent several winters in Florida and later bought a home in Alabama. Summers kept Ray busy doing all the yard work, repair and cleaning at the apartments. Ray enjoyed spending time with his family. Church was also very important to Ray, being a lifelong member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Menomonie.
Ray is survived by three Children, Ronald (Pat) Mikesell, John Thomas (Katie) Mikesell, Danelle (Ricky) Coffee; six Grandchildren, Brian (Jennifer) Mikesell, Matt (Aimee) Mikesell, Carrie (Lance) Klefstad, Josh (Jessica) Mikesell, Samantha Coffee, and Tim Coffee;13 Great Grandchildren; seven Great Great Grandchildren; a brother Russell Mikesell; a sister Kathy (Arnie) Arneson; also nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn Mikesell; and his parents Landis and Florence Mikesell.
Private Graveside services will be held at a later date in Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie with Pastor Mitch Nelson officiating. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Baptist Church keyboard fund.
