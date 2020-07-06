Raymond Runice

Raymond "Doug" Runice age 70 of Menomonie, formerly of Edgerton and Glidden, died unexpectedly from a cardiac event, on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.

Doug was born December 14, 1949 in Richland Center. He spent his early childhood in Soldiers Grove and went on to graduate from Beloit High School in 1968. Doug enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War with the 17th Artillery Regiment.

Doug fell in love with Lynne M. Deems and they were married in 1977.

After marriage they made their home in Edgerton, Wisconsin, where they raised their family, had wonderful friends and neighbors, and stayed until their youngest daughter graduated in 1998. They then headed to the Northwoods and retired in Glidden, Wisconsin on their dream property, Riverbend Ranch, surrounded by the Chippewa Flowage. Doug spent years restoring Riverbend Ranch, and building thoughtful gifts for those he loved. After 20+ years in the Northwoods, Doug and Lynne made their next dream of being closer to their grandchildren come true and moved 2019 to Menomonie, WI

Acts of service were a large part of Doug's life. Service to his country of which he was a proud Veteran, to his family, to his church community and to God. Doug's faith led him to help start The Rock church in Mellen, WI.

Doug loved any time spent with his grandchildren. Water balloon fights and playing catch were a few favorites. Attending recitals, plays, games and concerts for his grandkids were of great importance to him. He was an amazing Papa. He was a jack of all trades. Doug enjoyed woodworking, flying airplanes, all things baseball, hunting, golfing, and softball in his younger years, and playing his guitar at church and for his family. Road trips with his wife Lynne to the Kickapoo Valley and reunions with his army buddies were an important part of his life. He kept the connections with those he could from the 17th Artillery Regiment until he passed away.

Doug is survived by his wife Lynne, three daughters, Cathy Tudor, Becky (Jeff) Turnbull, Natalie (Greg) Doverspike; six grandchildren, Kyle, Noah, Olivia, Ella, Maddie and Connor; one sister, Linda Briggs and his beloved springer spaniel, Josey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray & Rose Mary and his brother, David.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, an intimate graveside service and burial with military honors will take place on Thursday July 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Bruce Cemetery in Bruce in Wisconsin with Pastor Ryan Olson officiating.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Doug's name to The Rock of Mellen Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store