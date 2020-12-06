Rebecca Lynn Eckman, age 45, of Baldwin, WI, passed away with her family by her side Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Becky was born on September 26, 1975 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin to Ronald and Joyce (Bohl) Thomley. She graduated from Blair-Taylor High School and went on to earn an Associates Degree in Nursing from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College. Becky was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart and soulmate, Chad Eckman, on July 26, 1996 at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in River Falls. The couple was blessed with two children, MiKayla and Brett.

Becky was a proud nurse, and worked in multiple medical facilities over her career, the most current being the Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul, MN. She had only recently completed her C.N.O.R, (Certified Perioperative Nurse), accreditation before having to step away from the profession due to her illness. Though unable to practice the last few years, Becky never lost the compassionate and nurturing character that comes with being a nurse. Outside of work, she would spend every possible moment doing what she loved most: spending time with her family. Becky was a detailed planner, and put together many family trips and adventures. Whether it was an extended trip to visit the Florida beaches, or a short weekend spent outdoors camping, fishing, or kayaking, it was never a true vacation to her unless her family was by her side. During the times spent at home during the warmer months, Becky kept an extensive and beautiful garden. Though she had many varieties, her thumb was especially green when it came to her hostas. Becky was always full of life and love, and never let her cancer diagnosis take that away from her. Her devotion to her family will never be forgotten, and she will always be her children's number one role model. Becky's resiliency & lust for life will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her most during her short time on Earth.

Becky will remain in the hearts of her beloved husband of 24 years, Chad; children, MiKayla (Daniel) Walker of Rapid City, SD, and Brett (Kristen) Eckman of Baldwin; grandchildren, Kiara and Gunner Walker; parents, Ronald and Joyce Thomley of Baldwin; siblings, Juline (Ronald) Salazar-Thomley, Vince (Linda) Thomley, Mike (Allie) Thomley, Sylvia (Matt) Belford, and Angie (Denis) Garofolo; father and mother-in-law, Gary and ElJane Eckman of Blair, WI; brother-in-law, Travis (Angie) Eckman; sister-in-law, Brittnie (Mike) McMahon; cat, Max; dogs, Boone and Brandi, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

A Public Visitation for Becky will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI. Masks and social distancing required. A Private Interment will take place at Woodside Cemetery in Rush River, WI.

Memorials and cards for the family may be sent to O'Connell Family Funeral Home: Care of Rebecca Eckman Family, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI 54002, to be forwarded on your behalf.







