Richard Anderson

Richard S. Anderson, 62, of Eau Claire passed away under the care of hospice at his home on Friday June 26, 2020.

Richard Scott Anderson, son of Ronald and Marjory (Eaton) Anderson, was born November 20, 1957 in Eau Claire. He was raised in Eau Claire, where he was baptized into the Lutheran faith and attended school. Upon graduation from high school he enlisted in the Army. Rick was a skilled welder and carpenter and a talented artist that spent his life working as a tradesman in various capacities. Rick was united in marriage to Lisa Barnhardt on July 3, 2010. He was happiest when spending time with his children and grandkids, riding his motorcycle, or traveling in his RV with his family. Rick will be remembered by all that knew him as a dedicated and loyal friend who would drop everything to lend a hand or a caring ear. Without hesitation, Rick would give the shirt off his back to someone in need.

Rick will be deeply missed by his daughter, Laurie (John) Rhein; stepchildren, Taylor, Cody and Dalton Clark; grandchildren, Samantha, Vanessa, Brandon and Liam; great-grandchildren, Danton, Gracie and Andrew; nieces, Sara Stangel, Amanda Moseley and Tina Moseley; nephew, Brendan Olson; great nieces and nephews, Jackson, Cadence, Bo and Ava Stangel, Cheyanne Robinson and Seycha Knyphausen; aunts, Virginia Scanlon and Sandra Plessel; and extended family and many, many friends.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Ron, in August 2011; mother, Marjory, in September 2015; sister, Cynthia Moseley, in September 2011; and sister, Carolyn Anderson, in December 2017.

A graveside service will be held at West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta on July 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Jen Barnett officiating. Friends may call on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family.







