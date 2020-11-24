Richard "Dick" E. Crisp, of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at his home.
Dick was born December 20, 1939 in Akron, Ohio. He was the middle son of Walter and Geraldine (Harter) Crisp. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1958. He attended Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Dick served our country in HQ Company BG 128 th Infantry 32 Div. of the Army National Guard from 1957 to 1966. He was employed at UWEC in the Media Development Center from 1968 to 2000. Dick married Susan (Sue) Much on December 19, 1971 in Sacred Heart Chapel in Eau Claire, WI. They had two children.
He fought many health challenges later in his life, but he did not let many broken bones (including his neck) or cancer stop him from working on his antique trucks. He leaves behind many unfinished projects, his trucks, and an enormous collection of tools.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sue; his son Allen (Missie); daughter Anne, grand-daughters Alex and Aeryn; brothers Mel (Barb) and Jim (Josie). He is also survived by numerous other friends and relatives.
Due to COVID-19, a private memorial prayer service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St, Eau Claire, with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Inurnment will be at the Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire. In the interest of public health, facial coverings and social distancing measures will be required at all times. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his family.
In lieu of flowers, his family welcomes donations to Friends of Lake Wissota State Park, Friends of Brunet Island State Park, or Beaver Creek Reserve.
Special thank you to HSHS St. Joseph's Hospice for his care and staff of Marshfield Medical Center.
