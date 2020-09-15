1/1
Richard Curler
Richard Curler of Eau Claire, WI was called home to Jesus on Sunday, September 13th, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born on 12/11/1944, in Fall Creek, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Shirley Curler; and his brother Mike Curler.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Curler; five children, Ryan Curler, Peggy (Brady) Polden, Scott Curler, Eric Curler, and Melissa Curler; and by three grandchildren, Allie, Davis, and Evan Polden; brother, Tom Curler; sisters, Kathy Wibel, and Sandy (Rory) Fye.
Richard worked for the Union Pacific railroad for 35 years and retired in 2005 at age 60. After retirement he worked for 12 years at JN Foodmart. He was an active member of Pinehurst Lutheran Church and served on the church council for many years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed the outdoors and his time out on the lake fishing.
The service is scheduled for 11am on Friday, September 18th at Pinehurst Lutheran Church, 3304 Fern Ct, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Pastor Paul Sullivan will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service from 10-11am. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
312 S Stone St
Augusta, WI 54722
(715) 286-2222
