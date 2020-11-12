Richard Dean Eustice, 71, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, after injuries and complications from an automobile accident.
Richard was born December 7, 1948 in Belmont, Wisconsin and graduated from Belmont High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin at Platteville, served three years in Vietnam for the U.S. Army and then settled in Cable, Wisconsin where he loved to cross-country ski and fish. In 1981, he completed the famous Birkebeiner and spent many hours on the beautiful lakes of Northern Wisconsin. In 1990, Richard moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico where his daughter, Lauren, was born. While in Santa Fe, Richard spent many years in the hospitality business and in 2009, moved to Albuquerque where he served as a Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist for the Veterans Administration until his retirement in 2019.
Richard was a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend who was always able to see the best in everyone. Richard could light up any room he entered and always made everyone laugh. He was an avid Green Bay Packers/Wisconsin Badgers fan and loved to cook. We always knew when he had been in the kitchen as every cupboard door was left open and cleaning up after him was a daunting task! Richard loved his Black Labrador, Anne, and above all else, his daughter, Lauren. Most recently, he enjoyed simple walks with Lauren and her dog, Riley Mae.
Richard was a caring gentle soul who brought a sense of hope to everyone he knew. There will be a noticeable void in this world without him.
Richard leaves behind his daughter, Lauren Eustice (27), three sisters, two nieces, six nephews and many cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald A. and Mary E. Eustice and Lauren's mother, Shelley.
Any donations can be made through https://www.gofundme.com/f/richard-eustice-cremation-amp-memorial-fund