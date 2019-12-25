|
Richard A. Forsyth of Mondovi, age 87, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife Mary and granddaughter Amanda at his side on December 17th. Born in 1932 in Boston, Massachusetts. Son of the late Percy and Madeleine Forsyth. Children include Cindy (Robert) Schmitz, Greg (Linda), Tammy, the late Tony (Laura), Rick (Janet), Jenny (Ron) Minue, Madeleine and a stillborn baby named Christopher. Stepsons Mark and Todd Johnson. He is survived by 29 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and sister Lorelei. Further survived by other family and relatives. Preceded in death by sons Tony and Christopher, sister Madeleine, brother George, former wife Jean, step-grandson Carl and his grandson, Richie, who entered eternal rest one day following the loss of his grandpa Richard.
Richard grew up in Revere, Massachusetts and moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in his late teens and married the late Jean Forsyth. He worked as an Overhead Crane Operator at A.O. Smith for 36 years until his retirement. In 1992 he married Mary Johnson, and they relocated to Mondovi, Wisconsin in 1995. He loved hunting and enjoyed everything nature had to offer. He was known for making friends everywhere he went and always wearing a smile. He brightened the day of everyone he met. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and he will be dearly missed by all.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 27th, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m. at Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi. Funeral Service to follow on Saturday, December 28th, 10:30 a.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. Please join us for a luncheon following Saturday's services at Schultz's Country Barn, 50996 Main St. N., Eleva.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019