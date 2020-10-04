Richard Ingles

Richard "Bud" Irvin Ingles age 78 of Menomonie, died Thursday October 1, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side.
Richard was born on June 3, 1942. The 5th of six children to John A. and Dora Mae (French) Ingles in Eau Claire WI. He graduated Memorial High School in 1961. Shortly afterward his life of travel began when he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served as an aircraft mechanic during the Vietnam war. His life of adventure began in 1966 when he married Lillian Rueden of Arpin WI. This was soon to be followed by the birth of their daughters Claire, 1973; and Corina (McMeachy), 1975. Whom he taught how to read, ride bikes, drive a stick shift, drive safely in the winter, check the oil and change tires among many other skills. He retired at the rank of Master Sargent after 20 years of service. Shortly afterwards he was hired by McDonnell Douglass, now Boeing, and moved to Saudi Arabia to train the Saudis how to maintain their aircraft. The family eventually followed and they were all able to travel to many different countries and experience many different cultures. He enjoyed a relaxing retirement from Boeing back at home in Eau Claire. Where he finally, mostly, settled down. Upon the death of Lillian he continued his adventures after meeting and marrying Carol (Viebrock) in Las Vegas. They took a few more runs around the country before his final trip began when he passed away quietly at home.
Richard is survived by his wife of five years, Carol; his daughter Claire; Carol's daughter, Bianca (Ziad Bizri; grandson, Gregory Stechman; two step-grandchildren, Mazin and Mila Bizri; a sister, Marion Hawkins; two brothers Robert and Gary.
He is preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years Lillian (Rueden). His daughter, Corina (McGeachy); his parents John and Dora; two brothers, Johnny and Gene.
