|
|
Richard A. Johnson, 80, of Bloomer, WI passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Azura Memory Care.
He was born April 4, 1939 in Eau Claire, WI to Glen and Ruth (Brick) Johnson. He married Delores Bailey (Christenson) on May 2, 1964.
Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and drinking beer -- Liene's most of all. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Richard was a United States Navy Veteran. He was also a member of WI Laborers and Rod & Gun Club.
He is survived by his children, Marty (Lisa) Johnson, Jeff (Tammy) Christenson, Dawn (Dave) Mahlum, Jennifer Johnson; grandchildren, Zack, Noah, Andrew, Cameron, Cory, Sarah, Adam, Raechel, Mikaela; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Gunderson, Sally Pitts, Nancy (Dick) Sparks; brother, Ken Johnson; brother-in-law, Cal Campbell; sisters-in-law, Patricia Bailey, Linda (Harold) Frank; he is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Richard is preceded by his wife, Delores Johnson; parents Glen and Ruth (Brick) Johnson; brother, Don; sister, Judy; mother and father in-law, Clyde and Florence Bailey; brother-in-law, Kenny Bailey, Gary Gunderson, Bob Pitts; nephews, Greg Gunderson, Elliot Campbell; lifelong best friend, Lloyd Schneider.
Richard will be sadly missed by his children and grandchildren as well as all who knew him. He always had a funny story to tell and knew how to make you laugh. His grandchildren were his greatest joy and it showed when he was with them. The memories he left with them will be cherished for a lifetime.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be presented after the service with a luncheon to follow.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020