1/1
Richard Kasten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Kasten, 75, currently of Menomonie, formerly of Altoona, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Our House - Menomonie, under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Richard was born June 30, 1945 in Watertown, WI to Emil and Marjorie Kasten. He graduated from North High School in Eau Claire. He married Mary Ellen Connolly on March 27, 1971 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Mary Ellen survives.
He is further survived by his children, Rich (Kim Prosceky) of Chippewa Falls, Robert of Eau Claire, Sarah of Altoona; Grandchildren, Logan, Chelsea, Noah, Dominic and Nicole and extended family.
Richard served in the US Army as a mail carrier. Following his military enlistment, he returned to the Chippewa Valley and worked for Sacred Heart Hospital in the Building Service Department. He spent his entire working career with the hospital and retired after 40 years in 2009. Richard loved his job and enjoyed every day of work. He especially enjoyed having conversations with anyone and everyone, earning the nickname "Mouth."
Richard enjoyed fishing, camping, was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports teams and chatting over a cold beer.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 PM, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services -- Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum.) Masks will be required. In honor of Richard, please wear your favorite sports team apparel. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services -- Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolence can be left at chippewavalleycremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services
1717 Devney Dr
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 835-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chippewa Valley Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Mary Mertes
Acquaintance
August 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Mary Mertes
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved