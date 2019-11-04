|
Richard A. Mathews, 79, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Richard was born November 28, 1939, in Black River Falls, the son of Arthur and Frances Mathews.
On October 28, 1965, Richard married Edna Wagner at Zion United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls. He worked at Kell Container for 32 years. He enjoyed babysitting children.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Edna; two sisters, Shelva Mathews of Madison and Avie Gomer of Black River Falls; and special friend, John Anderson of Chippewa Falls.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 7, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman of St. Charles Church will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at Noon on Thursday, November 7 at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019