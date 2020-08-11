Richard McDonald

Richard "Dick" "Mac" Delos McDonald, 79 of Cameron, Wisconsin passed away August 7, 2020 at the Heritage Lakeside Home in Rice Lake.

Dick was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on January 13, 1941 to Beth (Stewart) and Delos McDonald. He graduated from Eau Claire Regis High School in 1959. He then joined the Armed Service from 1962 to 1967. He went to work for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad in 1967 and retired in 1988. Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking but his passion was going to garages sales and finding antiques. Dick loved the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the Rice Lake Moose Lodge #402.

Dick married Sandra Bell on April 3, 2007; they were married for 13 years.

Dick leaves to celebrate his memory: his wife, Sandra, children, stepchildren, grandchildren, great grandchildren, one sister and several nieces, nephews and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Jackie, his parents, Beth and Delos McDonald, brother, Ronald McDonald his sister Mary.

Services for Dick will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek. At 11:00 A.M. a Moose Lodge service will take place followed by prayers led by Father Ed Anderson. Dick's family will be greeting guests at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 A.M. The family requests that for everyone's safety to please wear masks and practice good social distancing. Dick will be laid to rest at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran's Cemetery with full military honors.

The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.







