Richard Palmer

Richard Linus Palmer, D.V.M., age 90 of Eleva, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence with his loving wife by his side. Richard was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, May 11, 1930 the son of Ruth (Malpass) and Linus Palmer.

Richard graduated from Grandville High School and then went on to pursue a career in Veterinary medicine, graduating from Michigan State College in 1955. He met his wife, Diana Groth, while in College and they married July 31, 1954. Richard began his practice in Remus, Michigan, for the first four years. In 1959 they moved to Eleva, Wisconsin, and he continued to practice Veterinary medicine until his retirement in 2012.

Richard enjoyed many hobbies; building and flying model airplanes, t.v.s, radios and computers from kits. He was an avid outdoorsman, especially hunting and fishing (trout at night), making his own fishing poles and flies. He and Diana traveled the United States in their travel van. In 1994 they joined InterVec-Phoenix Travel Club where they met many good friends. Richard has been battling Alzheimer's Disease since 2014.

Richard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Diana, three children, Michael, Catherine (Terry) Stott, Steve (Catherine), two granddaughters, Ruth and Rachael Martin. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother John.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Eleva Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Vonnie Olson officiating.

The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home of Eleva has been entrusted with the final arrangements.







