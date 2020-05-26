Richard Ruhe
Richard Rick D. Ruhe, 62, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence after a brief bout with cancer.
Rick was born April 10, 1958 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Donald and Betty (Bowe) Ruhe.
After graduating from Chi-Hi in 1977, he lived and worked in Houston, TX for the next 40 years and recently returned to the area.
Rick is survived by his mother, Betty of Lake Hallie; wife, Karen Ruhe of Cypress TX; children, Thom (Christine) of Tulsa, OK and Cassie (Bob) Kraus of Cypress, TX; grandchildren, Kade Kraus and Elise Crowe; sister, Terry (Jack) Knutson of Lake Hallie, brother, Dennis (Amy) Ruhe and niece, Emily Ruhe all of Lake Hallie; also survived by nieces, Darlene Thibeadeau of Galveston, TX, Kelly (Mike) Taylor of St. Petersburg, FL; and nephew, Jason Knutson of Washington, NJ.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ruhe in 2017.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com



Published in Leader Telegram from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
