Richard "Dick" John Weber, age 69, of Menomonie, WI passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Dick was born on December 25, 1949 to Robert and Edith (Kelley) Weber in Menomonie, WI. He graduated from Menomonie High School and attended Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Dick was married for 51 years to his loving wife Connie (Hammer). To this union they had two wonderful children, Scott and Lisa. Growing up he worked on the family farm. After marriage he worked at Sandy Lee Manufacturing, then at Swiss Miss/ConAgra for 38 years.
Dick was actively involved and took great pride in being a member of the Menomonie Lions Club. He enjoyed working alongside fellow Lions on service projects.
He loved spending time up north with his friends, playing softball, hunting, riding ATV and playing cards. Purchasing Northwoods, the family cabin, was a joy to him and provided a place for the family to spend time together. His greatest joy was watching his children and grandchildren in all of their activities.
Dick is survived by his wife Connie; son Scott (Julie) Weber and their children Maddie and Mitchell; and daughter Lisa Weber Sedlak (Cris Phillips) and their children Reid and Saige. He is also survived by his sister Peggy (Noal) Harshman and brother Bobby Weber, along with sisters-in-law Lynda (Jerry) Cockeram and Sherry Otto; further survived by several nieces, nephews and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Edith Weber; an infant sister Susan Weber; and in-laws, Chris Hammer Hannack, Donald Hannack and Eugene Hammer.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will be in Mamre Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Menomonie Lions Club or Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
