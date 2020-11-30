1/1
Rickey Holstad Sr.
1949 - 2020
Rickey Allen Holstad Sr., age 71, of Whitehall, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse.
Rickey was born on May 26, 1949 in Whitehall, to Hiram and Ella (Hanson) Holstad. He married Debra Hanson on April 12, 1969 in the Fagernes Lutheran Church in rural Blair.
Rickey's work history included farming, operating semi, Sanitation engineer (Tri-City Sanitation) and being a small business owner operator (Rick and Deb's Hangout). He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, watching westerns, football, baseball and Nascar races.
Rickey is survived by his wife, Debra; six children, Daniel, Cari (Travis) Ritter, Rebecca (Jeff) Rieck, Rachele (Vaughn) Pieters, Holly (Matt) Marsolek and Rickey Jr.; nine grandchildren, Brittany, April, Daltin, Austin, Savannah, McKenzie, Hatcher, Aiden and Gentri; four great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Ashlynn, Karli and Braveynn; three sisters, Barb (Howard) Olson, Carol (Verdel) Helstad and Lois Neperud; also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Rickey was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall.
A celebration of Rickey's life will be held at a later date.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Whitehall
Funeral services provided by
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Whitehall
35890 So. Abrams St.
Whitehall, WI 54773
(715) 538-4422
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
Our sympathy to your family. May God Bless your family and help you find peace
Love, Doug and Liza
