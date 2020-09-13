1/1
Ricky Bahr
On the morning of Thursday, September 10, 2020, Ricky Allen Bahr was taken away suddenly in a tragic accident. He was a husband (Valerie), a father (Logan, Olivia, Emily and Devyn), brother and too many a very dear friend that they could rely on.
Rick, as most called him, loved his family very much. His wife (Valerie) was his world and they had two children together. He talked about them all the time. Rick and his wife would have celebrated 2 years of marriage on October 6th and would have been together for 14 years.
Rick enjoyed being outside, however not so much in the winter. Camping was his #1 interest. He loved to play games, throw sarcastic remarks, make people laugh and cook meals.
Rick is survived by his parents, Harlow and Sharon Bahr; his wife Valerie; 4 kids; 3 grandkids; 4 sisters; 3 brothers and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
