Ricky Olson

Ricky Glen Olson, 63, of Cornell went to heaven to his home in Glory on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born to Dennis and Mary Olson, January 25, 1957. He went to New Auburn school, where he met his high school sweetheart, Cindy. They were married March 22, 1975.
Ricky had several jobs in his lifetime and made friends with everyone he came into contact. He enjoyed all the people he met and was a friend to all. He never forgot the friends he met along the way, he cared deeply for people. He had the gift of generosity like no other. His favorite job was his trucking company, Olson Trucking. He enjoyed the freedom it offered. He loved sharing the salvation message to those he met in other states.
He wanted everyone to know about his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ and the salvation that He offers. That was the most important thing in his life, that all would be saved. He was not a perfect man, but through forgiveness and love he grew in his faith.
Ricky is survived by his wife, Cindy; his sons, Kurt (Brooke) of Marshfield, Wis., Matt (Anastasia) of Bloomington, Minn., Mark of Apple Valley, Minn. and Kevin (Allie) of Eau Claire; his daughters, Katie (Marcus) Ortmann of New Brighton, Minn. and Shari of Cadott; three grandchildren, Sophia, Emmitt and Hailee; his children and grandchildren were his pride and joy; his father and best friend, Dennis; his sisters, Annie (Bill) Bleskacek and Lori (Travis) Edinger, whom he loved beyond measure; his mother-in-law, Roberta Channing; and his neighbors, friends and extended family, too numerous to mention, but who meant a great deal to him. He was preceded in death by his daughter, April; his brother, Tum; his mother, Mary; his grandparents, who meant the world to him; one of his best friends, Jim Hodowanic; and his beloved dirty dog, Henry.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 17 at Leiser-Borton funeral home in Cornell. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. at the Millyard Park Pavilion in Cornell on Friday, July 31, 2020. Food will be served after the funeral.
