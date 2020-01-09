|
Rita A. Bresina, 90, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her residence with her loving family by her side under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.
Rita was born January 22, 1929 in Chippewa County, the daughter of Frank and Gertrude (Zwiefelhofer) Schindler.
On April 5, 1948, Rita married Arthur J. Bresina at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley.
Rita was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Tilden, Christian Mother's Society, V.F.W. Auxiliary and St. Peter's Funeral Choir.
Rita was a very devoted supporter of Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in LaCrosse.
Rita is survived by four sons, Anthony (Barbara) Bresina of Buffalo, MN, John (Pati) Bresina of Holcombe, William (Heidi) Bresina of Chippewa Falls and Terry (Melissa) Bresina of Holcombe; four daughters, Connie (Michael) Keyes of McMinnville, Oregon, Patricia (John) Bordsen of Charlotte, NC, Kay (Rick) Kurz and Brenda (Barry) Bohman both of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Robert Schindler of Chippewa Falls; 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur on June 27, 2014; one granddaughter, Erika Kurz; two grandsons, Arthur P. Bresina and Evan M. Bresina; her parents; seven brothers, David, John Paul, Harold, Joseph, Leonard, Francis and Bernard Schindler; and four sisters, Sister Mary Jerome, S.S.N.D., Gertrude Blum, Audrey and Susan Schindler.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 15 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Tilden. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Tilden.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 14 and from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Christian Mother's Society will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 7 p.m. both on Tuesday at the funeral home.
