Rita A. Degeneffe died peacefully with family at her side on January 18, 2020.
She was born on November 17, 1935 in Rosholt, Wisconsin, daughter of John and Helen Klinger. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dan Degeneffe, who she married on May 30, 1959.
She is survived by her children, Susan (Michael) Javoroski, Cynthia (Lance) Day; Grandchildren Joshua Frye, Ryan (Taryn) Day, Hannah and Hayley Javoroski; Great grandchildren Lexie, Jayden and Gavin Day. Also survived by sister Loretta Przanowski and brother Henry (Donna) Klinger. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by brothers Steve, Andy and Jerry and sisters Rose, Agnes, Regina and Terry.
Rita was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception Church, Eau Claire.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Assisted Living, Dove Healthcare West, Mayo Hospice Care, Luther Hospital 5th floor staff and Palliative Care staff, Luther Hospital Pastoral Care and Father Francis Thadathil.
A private family service will be held with final resting at Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Garden Mausoleum, Eau Claire. Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020