Robert B. Bement, age 54, of Eau Claire, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Bob was born on December 27, 1965, to Brian Bement and Mary Jo Wagner. He attended school in Eau Claire and then received a degree from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake for small engine repair and woodworking. Bob was always tinkering, repairing or refinishing something. Bob could also be called a "collector" of the many treasures he found in his travels around town.
Music was, without a doubt, his favorite past time and he attended many festivals and concerts. He had a collection from many genres and something was always playing in the background.
During his years driving for Limo Cab, Bob met many people and made many friends. His friends said that he was "a one-of-a-kind guy" and "you gotta love Bob." He was a true, loyal and non-judgmental friend. Bob enjoyed the company of family and friends, and will be missed by all.
Bob is survived by his mother, Mary Jo Wagner of Eau Claire; two brothers, Christopher and William of Eau Claire; one nephew, Alex; two nieces, Amanda and McKenzie; two great-nieces, Aurora and Azalia; and one great-nephew, Ezra.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Aaron; father, Brian; maternal and paternal grandparents; uncles, Greg Bement, Victor Bement and John Severson; aunt, Susan Jacobs; cousins, Jeffrey Super, Jeffrey Jones, Peter Bement, J.R. Bement, Victor "Spike" Bement Jr. and Amy Bement Jones.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 23 to May 24, 2020.