Robert Bement
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert B. Bement, age 54, of Eau Claire, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Bob was born on December 27, 1965, to Brian Bement and Mary Jo Wagner. He attended school in Eau Claire and then received a degree from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake for small engine repair and woodworking. Bob was always tinkering, repairing or refinishing something. Bob could also be called a "collector" of the many treasures he found in his travels around town.
Music was, without a doubt, his favorite past time and he attended many festivals and concerts. He had a collection from many genres and something was always playing in the background.
During his years driving for Limo Cab, Bob met many people and made many friends. His friends said that he was "a one-of-a-kind guy" and "you gotta love Bob." He was a true, loyal and non-judgmental friend. Bob enjoyed the company of family and friends, and will be missed by all.
Bob is survived by his mother, Mary Jo Wagner of Eau Claire; two brothers, Christopher and William of Eau Claire; one nephew, Alex; two nieces, Amanda and McKenzie; two great-nieces, Aurora and Azalia; and one great-nephew, Ezra.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Aaron; father, Brian; maternal and paternal grandparents; uncles, Greg Bement, Victor Bement and John Severson; aunt, Susan Jacobs; cousins, Jeffrey Super, Jeffrey Jones, Peter Bement, J.R. Bement, Victor "Spike" Bement Jr. and Amy Bement Jones.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved