Robert "Bob" Birchler, age 78, of Altoona passed away peacefully on April 15th, 2020.
Bob was born in Niagara Falls, New York, to Eugene and Florence Birchler. He attended high school at Saint Mary's in Menasha, Wisconsin, where he met the love of his life, Mary Britzki. Bob and Mary were married for more than 50 years and raised two children together, Kathi and Brian.
Bob had a master's degree in Education and devoted his career to Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, serving as Dean of the College of Trades & Industry before retiring after 35 years. Upon retirement, Mary and Bob spent 12 years traveling in their motor coach throughout North America. They went from coast to coast, south to MazatlÃ¡n, Mexico, and north to Alaska several times. They enjoyed being together, making new friends, discovering new places, and soaking up the beauty nature had to offer. Besides travel, what Bob enjoyed most was helping others, camping, hunting, fishing, and excursions with family and friends.
He was a beloved father, loving husband, treasured brother, and faithful friend. Bob will always be in our hearts and on our minds. We were blessed to have him in our lives.
Bob is survived by his children Kathi (Scot) Campbell and their son Robert of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Brian (Angela) Birchler and their children Anna and Nathan of San Diego, California; and siblings Anne Fields, John Birchler, Jim Birchler, Peg Sjolander, Patti (Greg) Wise, Jane (Ron) Kraemer, and Joan (Roger) Holman.
Preceding him in death are his parents and wife Mary.
Memorials to the Chippewa Valley Technical College Foundation, CVTC Foundation, Inc., 620 W. Clairemont Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54701 or Professional Development Fund, 620 W. Clairemont Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54701 in Bob's name would be appreciated.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020