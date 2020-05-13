Robert "Bob" James Byrne, 82, formerly of Mondovi, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Oak Gardens Place in Altoona under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.
Bob was born to Bernard and Gladys Byrne in La Crosse, Wisconsin on January 8, 1938. Bob graduated from Aquinas High School, joined the National Guard and worked at a local grocery. He met his future wife, Bonnie, in La Crosse and married in 1965 at the Saint Joseph Cathedral. After the births of their first two children, they moved to Wisconsin Rapids where he managed a grocery store. In 1970, with the third and final baby in tow, he moved the family to Mondovi where he went into business for himself with Bob's IGA until his retirement in 1997. Bob loved the grocery business and usually worked every day of the week. He fielded more than one late night call from local residents in need and tried very hard to accommodate all. After his retirement, Bob stayed busy working part time as the administrator for the Buffalo County Housing Association.
Bob was very fond of Mondovi and the surrounding area, spending countless hours driving around the beautiful countryside. He enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River and spending time at the cabin on Lake Pepin. He was a friend to all he met and could always be counted on to buy a drink. It was the time with his friends and driving his car that he missed most when he moved into assisted living after an illness.
Bob was a proud grandparent and found a lot of joy watching and playing with them. He also loved the Green Bay Packers and rarely missed a game. When he was younger, he was an avid golfer and made many profitable trips to Las Vegas.
Bob is survived by his sister, Patricia Merwin of Jacksonville, FL; three children, Brian (Ericka) Byrne of Los Angeles, CA, Barbara (Randy) Applegate of Columbus, OH, and Debra (Dana) Brunstrom of Elk Mound, WI; grandchildren, Emma and Corey Brunstrom and Benjamin and Patrick Applegate; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Byrne; and his wife of 51 years, Bonnie (nee Yahnke) Byrne.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Mondovi, WI, with Father Emannuel Asamoah-Bekoe officiating.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Oak Gardens Place and St. Joseph's Hospice. Their extraordinary care made Bob's final years comfortable and happy.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
Published in Leader Telegram from May 13 to May 14, 2020.