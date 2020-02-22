|
|
Robert G. Dachel, 85, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Robert was born on July 23, 1934 in Cadott, the son of Peter and Rose (Kurtz) Dachel. He graduated from McDonell Memorial High School in 1952.
He served honorably for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force in numerous locations around the world including Spain, Michigan, North Dakota, Minnesota, Vietnam, Japan, Germany, Hawaii, California and Washington.
During his deployment near Sevilla, Spain, he met his beloved Cecilia Abril Duran. His love for his bride knew no bounds, and despite the language barrier he pursued her until she agreed to go on a date with him. He continued to pursue her for the last 54 years. They were married on July 10, 1964 at the Basilica de la Macarena in Sevilla.
After his retirement from the U.S. Air Force, he worked for UWEC for many years. Robert was a member of Holy Ghost Church, Holy Name Society, , Air Force Sergeants Association, and T.R.E.A.
He was a devoted family man. He loved spending time with his family and especially took pride in watching his great-granddaughters grow. There were few things he adored more than planning family gatherings and taking his granddaughters out to lunch. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and enjoyed staying updated on all things Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Cecilia; two daughters, Marie (Scott) Hall and Judy Dachel-Schultze, both of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Peter (Marilyn) Dachel of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Helen Bowe of Chippewa Falls and Mary Ann (Vern) Culver of Cudahy; four grandchildren, Briana (Brett) Vavra, Lauren Hall, Kennedy and Emerson Schultze; and two great grandchildren, Cecilia and Cambria Vavra.
Robert was preceded in death by one son, Robert J.; his parents; two brothers, Bernard and Marvin Dachel; one sister, Rosemary Ferguson; son-in-law, Randi Schultze; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Robert's family would like to thank the Chippewa Falls Veteran's Home for their dedicated care during Robert's stay for the last four years. Robert was the foundation of our family and will always be remembered for his strength and loyalty to his family and faith. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 26 and from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon on Thursday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020