Robert Darling

Robert "Bob" E. Darling age 92 of Eau Claire passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born in the Town of Weston, Dunn County to R. Edward and Margaret (Ader) Darling on June 1, 1928. He was raised in Fairchild where his parents operated a restaurant called the "Dutch Mill". He graduated from Pillsbury Academy, in Owatona, WI in 1946. He completed his post graduate work in Eau Claire and attended one semester at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He entered the United States Army in 1948 and served in Korea during the Korean Conflict for 6 months. He attained Sgt. Tech. rank in the 8th Army and was honorably discharged in 1952. Following his discharge, he drove for the Greyhound Bus Company. He then worked for the DNR Fisheries Division in Black River Falls until he became a member of the Eau Claire Fire Department in January of 1959. He retired as the Dept. Supt. of Maintenance in 1984. He and his wife, Janet, built their country home in the Town of Brunswick, Eau Claire County, enjoying country living after retirement for 35 years.
Bob married Janet J. Reich on August 22, 1954 at the Independence Methodist Church. They lived in Black River Falls until 1959. He was an active member of the Mondovi Lodge 252 F & M and Sottish Rite Valley of Eau Claire Consistory and Lake Street United Methodist Church where he served as an usher for many years. He was also Secretary-Treasurer for the Buffalo Valley Lodge 252, Eau Claire Municipal Employees Credit Union and for Local 487 of Eau Claire Firefighters. He was also a member of the American Legion Post of Mondovi.
He had many interests including traveling, being a helpful friend and neighbor while being a wonderful husband, father, and grandpa. His mechanical skills and knowledge for construction and repairs were God given talents that benefitted his friends and family. He was especially proud to be a "Grandpa" and will be greatly missed by his family. Bob was a handy man that could do most anything. He installed signs in the Town of Brunswick and did light maintenance at the health facility for many years. He can be remembered for his patience and loyalty toward friends and family and love of his springer spaniel dogs.
He is survived by his wife Janet of 66 years, daughters Marla (Todd) Sturz, Shawn (Donn) Stocks, Granddaughters, Danielle (Matt) Unser and Kelsey Hanson. He was preceded in death by his parents a brother George and a half-brother Martin.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice for their wonderful support and care during Bob's illness.
A Memorial service will take place at 11 am on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Memorial visitation will take place on Thursday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Prairie View Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Bob's name to the Eau Claire County Humane Association, 3900 Old Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 or Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
