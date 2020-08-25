Robert "Bob" G. Gardow, age 85, of Eau Claire passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
He was born on July 5, 1935 to Herman and Delsie (Rohlfs) Gardow in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Robert graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1953. Shortly after graduating, Robert joined the National Guard, serving in the 32nd Red Arrow Division. He married Clarice (Ness) on September 10, 1955 in Modena, Wisconsin. Bob worked at Land O' Lakes and as a custodian, at the Eau Claire Board of Education.
Bob was a long-time member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd where he served as usher, head usher, on church council and played dart ball. He enjoyed the outdoors whether fishing or hunting with his kids and grandkids or years of playing softball with his boys. He also enjoyed bowling for many years. He served as Union Steward at Land 'O' Lakes. Above all, dad cherished his family who always brought a special light to his eyes and a smile that shined ear to ear.
He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Clarice; his 3 sons, Steven, Jeffrey and Mark, all of Eau Claire; his daughter, Julie (Scott) Revoir of Lake Elmo, Minnesota; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dain) Heyrman, Kristal Nayes, Rebecca (Chris) Sopiarz, Josh (Michelle) Gardow, Tracy (Matt) Szypura, Brady (Olivia Schneider- fiancÃ©e) Gardow, Jacob and Emma Revoir; 11 great-grandchildren, Darius, Jordy, Lydia, Nora, Veda, Eli, Mason, Logan, Cole, Parker, and Peyton; his brothers, Darrell (Pat) and Loyde (Evelyn), both of Eau Claire; sisters, Lillian House of Menomonie and Shirley (Ed) Mahlum of Mondovi; his siblings-in-law, Mavis Gardow of Eau Claire, Chuck Lacey of Colorado, Lavonne (Mike) Brott of Eleva, and Daniel (Linda) Ness of Osseo; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Duane (Marge), Lamoine (Lois), George and Lyle; his sisters, Muriel (Al) Amundson and Jeanine Lacey; his brother-in-law, Malvin House; and great-grandchildren, who were born into Heaven.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Mayo Health Systems Critical Care Unit or Dove Healthcare - West Eau Claire.
Visitation will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home from 4-7 pm. Graveside service will take place at 1 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
According to the restrictions and guidelines in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required while attending the visitation and graveside service along with practicing social distancing.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dove Healthcare - West Eau Claire and the doctors and nurses in the Critical Care Unit at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire. A special thank you to Abby, his nurse, who stayed by his side and held his hand to the end.
