Robert Lee ("GABE") Gabriel of Eau Claire, WI passed away in the Reflections Wing of Dove West on April 27, 2020 at the age of 71.

Born February 21, 1949 in Oconto Falls, WI to Jacob R. and Eileen S. (Hurthibise) Gabriel. His family moved to Eau Claire when he was four. He graduated from Memorial HS in 1967. In 1969, he enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam and Berlin until his honorable discharge in 1972. Robert married Linda Drescher on May 27, 1972.

While serving as a Reserve Officer in Fall Creek and Altoona he received a Police Science degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College, and after graduating with honors worked for Eau Claire County Sheriff's Dept. from 1974 until his retirement in 2001. He also served as part of the US Army Reserves, the WI National Guard, and the SWAT Team for Eau Claire County. He was very proud of his service to his Country, State and to Eau Claire County.

From a young age, Gabe loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His love and respect for guns came naturally growing up with his Father Jake who was a gunsmith. He also loved traveling, especially road trips and back roads were always preferable. He especially loved the Western States, Alaska, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and as a history buff the Civil War sites on the East Coast. He was involved in a variety of events and groups; Civil War

Encampment, Mountain Man Rendezvous with "Fort Old Abe Muzzle Loaders," the Wisconsin Old West Shootist, Eau Claire Police Officers Pistol Club, Eau Claire National Rifle Club, and a life member of VFW Post 305. One of his favorite hang outs was Marc On indoor shooting

range in Hallie. He enjoyed spending time with his family and as an avid reader often read to his daughters when they were young and to his grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Jake & Eileen Gabriel, and his brother Roger. His In-Laws Leonard and Mary Drescher.

He is survived by his wife Linda still residing at their Eau Claire home in the country of 40 years, his daughter Eileen Marie (Kevin) Van Den Heuvel, grandchildren Eva Rose and Gabriel Van Den Heuvel of Eau Claire, daughter Mary Johanna (Jonathan) Foster, grandsons Elijah and

Xavier and (baby) Foster of South. St. Paul, MN. His Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law Lenny and Charlene Drescher, niece & nephew Kate & Dan and their children.

Robert was blessed to have many great friends in his life and will be missed by family and friends. A special thanks to Dr. Tanna, his Oncologist and the Marshfield Cancer Center, Dove West and Mayo Hospice and all those who faithfully visited him at Dove West. A special thanks to Dan at Marc On and Mayo Hospice who brought Gabe out for a shooting adventure with his family and friends in March.

Due to Covid-19 the Funeral Mass will be for immediate family only but live-stream of funeral mass will be on the St. Mary's Altoona Facebook page on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of "GABE" can be made to either: VFW Post 305 "to help a veteran in need"; 1300 Starr Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703 OR to Eau Claire County Veterans Tribute Foundation (ECCVTF) PO Box 1422, Eau Claire, WI 54702 https://www.ecveteransfoundation.com/#contact/

