Robert Gabriel
Robert Lee ("GABE") Gabriel of Eau Claire, WI passed away in the Reflections Wing of Dove West on April 27, 2020 at the age of 71.
A celebration of life will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a 6:30 time of remembrance on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Full military honors will be provided by VFW Post 305 of Eau Claire following the time of remembrance. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, if you feel uncomfortable greeting the family in person, the celebration and military honors will be streamed at our Facebook page; Cremation Society of Wisconsin and Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of "GABE" can be made to either: VFW Post 305 "to help a veteran in need"; 1300 Starr Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703 OR to Eau Claire County Veterans Tribute Foundation (ECCVTF)  PO Box 1422, Eau Claire, WI 54702 https://www.ecveteransfoundation.com/#contact/
To send the family online condolences, please visit www.stokesprock&mundt.com.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Leader Telegram from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
